Zoë Kravitz Calls Out 'Strangers On The Internet' Amid Channing Tatum Romance

Channing Tatum may love following strangers on the internet (so long as they’re supporting his lady), but Zoë Kravitz definitely doesn’t!

On Thursday, the Big Little Lies alum not-so-subtly shaded social media haters in a quote that we can only assume relates to her romance with the 21 Jump Street lead! Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old uploaded a simple quote that read:

“Don’t forget to pretend to have your s**t together for strangers on the internet today x”

LOLz!

In her caption, she added:

“Why are we like this tho.”

Her friends Evan Rachel Wood and Zoe Saldana agreed 100%, responding with enthusiastic emojis in the comment section. Ch-ch-check it out (below).

Obviously, this could mean a lot of things in the eyes of a celebrity who must get constant criticism from strangers, buuuut we can’t help notice the timing of the post.

The High Fidelity alum and Magic Mike star have been making headlines for the last month because of their fast and furious romance. Could she be catching unwanted heat from so-called fans online for seemingly dating the hunk? And is this her way of proving she doesn’t care about anyone else’s opinion? Maybe!

She’s definitely not shutting down her romance. The pair were first spotted together on a bike ride in NYC at the start of August and have been linked ever since. At the time of the snapshots, they were already getting along so well as they shared a bike and rode the sidewalks of the Big Apple together before heading off on a getaway upstate. An Us Weekly insider quickly confirmed “Channing and Zoë are dating,” adding:

“They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single.”

After meeting on the set of Pussy Island, which the actress directed, “things turned romantic fast.” The source dished:

“They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors. They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too, that’s why the [recent] upstate getaway was so great for them.”

The new relationship also caught attention because the lovers were seen together days after the Cali native’s divorce from ex Karl Glusman was finalized. They’d been married for 19 months (and together since 2016) before their split in December 2020.

The 41-year-old is no stranger to divorce either. He split from Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan in 2018. They’ve remained amicable and share an 8-year-old daughter Everly. More recently, he was linked to Jessie J, but things between them ended in April 2020. So he’s been on the market and looking for love for a while now.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Kravitz was hinting at her reported romance with that cryptic message? Let us know in the comments (below)!

