Three Teenagers Dead In Shocking Double Murder-Suicide

Law enforcement officials in Texas are investigating a horrific scene where three teenagers were discovered dead in a rural home outside the city of Houston on Tuesday.

The teenagers are believed to have died in a double murder-suicide incident, according to authorities. They revealed the discovery at a sobering press conference held at the scene Tuesday evening.

The tragic event took place in a rural home in the small town of Crosby, Texas, which is about 25 miles northeast of Houston. Police have not yet publicly released the names of the teenagers involved. Per People, cops have confirmed that at least two of the teens are related to each other. Furthermore, it appears that two of them are girls who are “possibly as old as 17,” while the third teen was a boy who police believe to be “likely 15” years old. So young…

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez (pictured above at the press conference on Tuesday evening) did not give many details about the case, but did confirm that all three bodies “showed signs of trauma” upon discovery. While he did not elaborate as to what that could have meant, he did call the deaths “senseless” and “tragic.” He also confirmed that authorities believe one gun was used in all three deaths. A motive for the killings has not yet been determined by investigators.

The bodies were reportedly first discovered by a relative of one of the teens who lives nearby the scene. Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators are “anxious to interview the homeowner,” as well, who apparently was traveling out of town at the time of the tragic killings.

Gonzalez looked understandably stricken during the press conference. At one point, he told reporters:

“Any time there’s a child involved, at the end of the day, we’re all parents in some way, and connected to young people. It’s extremely difficult when we’re talking about young people.”

Per People, he later added:

“These are always highly charged, very emotional [situations]. We understand that. Our condolences go out to their family.”

Just an awful situation all around.

Here is more on the tragic discovery and ensuing investigation, from KHOU 11 News out of Houston (below):

So, so sad. And even more so considering the three involved appeared to have been so young.

Sending all of our thoughts and prayers to the families, friends, and loved ones of those involved in this awful tragedy.

Rest In Peace.

