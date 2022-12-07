Teresa Giudice Claims She 'Had No Idea' About Balenciaga Controversy When She Shared Sweater Snaps!

Teresa Giudice is owning up to her mistake — but she says it’s because she wasn’t watching the news??

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was in Paris in late November with her husband Luis Ruelas when she posted some pics of herself on Instagram. Unfortunately the timing of the vacay snaps will always be tainted — because she was wearing a white Balenciaga sweater with the company’s name literally written all over it!!

Days before Teresa posted the pics, the fashion house’s disturbing photo campaign linking children and BDSM went viral for all the wrong reasons. Millions of people across the world called them out for it — even Kim Kardashian rejected an offer from the fashion house in the days after the controversy broke!! Then Teresa covered herself in their name and posted it on her feed!

As we previously reported, fans immediately called out the RHONJ star for the pics. She later deleted them amid the social media firestorm. Now she’s finally telling her side of the controversy!

On Wednesday’s new episode of her PodcastOne show Namaste B$tches, the 50-year-old reality TV veteran said she “did not know” about the Balenciaga controversy when she posted the pics. She claims because she was off social media, not reading the news, and simply enjoying real-life vacation time with Ruelas in the City of Love, she had no idea about the online outrage. Teresa explained she was “checked out of social media completely” on the trip and was just wearing some old clothes:

“I brought a sweater. I totally forgot I had it from last year, I never wore it, and I brought it because I heard it was chilly there in Paris, and it was a great sweater to wear during the day.”

But immediately after the post, fan comments flooded her page. She recalled what happened next:

“I had no idea, but I guess Luis looked more into it, and then he took it down. He didn’t feel comfortable with it being up.”

And she added:

“So I did not know. … I was embarrassed.”

Well damn!

Do y’all buy that excuse? Or not?? We mean… it certainly makes sense that someone who wasn’t looking at the internet would have no idea about the controversy. It’s not like you’re likely to overhear folks talking about it in a Paris cafe! But… she also was posting on social media, so she wasn’t 100% disconnected, was she?

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Teresa Giudice/Instagram]