Kim Kardashian Is Getting DRAGGED For ‘2006 Middle School’ Outfit!

The fashion critics are coming for Kim Kardashian!

The 43-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday to post pictures of the outfits she wore during her trip to France last month for Paris Fashion Week. And one ensemble, in particular, many social media users wished Kimmy Kakes would have just left it back in the early aughts! In one of the photos, she sported layers upon layers of Balenciaga pieces — including a black lace camisole, leopard-printed tank top, white tank top, and dark gray long-sleeved shirt featuring a lace short-sleeve. Think of the layering trend of Y2K style, but to the extreme!

For the bottom half, Kim wore thigh-high black lace socks over white leggings. She completed the look with knee-high boots and an oversized Balenciaga bag with a ton of charms and a chain reading “Kim.” Swipe to the fifth slide to check it out (below):

Wow! Kim transported all of us back to the 2000s! And fans were not here for it! When the posted dropped, they quickly hopped into the comments section to drag the SKIMS creator! While some compared her to Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, many could not get over the fact that her outfit looked “ridiculous.” See the reactions (below):

“It’s giving 2006 middle school vibes” “The 2000s called they want their layers back.” “5th pictures looks like when you were a kid and use to put everyone on in your wardrobe.” “5th slide is me at the airport when my carry on is overweight” “I love you but the 5th pic fit is just not it” “What in the Abercrombie and fich is this?” “Kim what you doin wit all them camis.” “Not the layered spaghetti strap tanks again” “You look like Bianca Censori here.” “Looks like Kim looking like Bianca looking like Kim.” “Bringing back the 2000s i see.” “Please don’t make it a trend to layer tank tops again.” “What in the Disney channel fashion show is going on” “not the layering of the tank tops like I did in the early 2000’s”

Clearly, people do not miss this fashion trend! LOLz! What are YOUR reactions to the outfit, Perezcious readers? Love it or hate it? Sound OFF in the comments below!

