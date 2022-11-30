Kylie Jenner Snaps Back At Claim She Posted Photos Of Her Kids To 'Cover Up' Balenciaga Controversy

Kylie Jenner has found herself in some trouble after she posted photos of her kids amidst the Balenciaga controversy.

As you know, the brand is currently in a big mess after the internet called them out for sexualizing children in the strange ads that saw young kids cuddling teddy bear purses wearing BDSM attire. Another showed legal docs about a Supreme Court child pornography case, and several other photos included easter eggs concerning historical figures who have had an unusual connection to children and child pornography.

Yeah, seriously gross. And it keeps getting worse with their “response” which in the end seemed a lot more like a PR move to save face… not looking good.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian even threatened to cut ties with the high-fashion house because of the controversial ads — she said on her Instagram Stories:

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

But one thing everyone seems to be taking note of — why aren’t more celebrities speaking out about this!? Well, a social media user was wondering the same thing — and they even called out the 25-year-old and her mom Kris Jenner for posting photos of the kiddos while seemingly ignoring the scandal.

In the TikTok video, the user slams Kris for “telling her kids to release the good photos after the Balenciaga scandal” — which to be fair, that’s a pretty wild claim to make without any evidence to back it up…

Kylie wasn’t having it, either! She responded to the allegation pretty quickly, commenting:

“Uh, whyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga?”

The photos in question were featured in a carousel of life highlights the business mogul posted to the ‘gram on Monday, several of which featured her shared children with Travis Scott, 4-year-old Stormi and their 9-month-old son. You can see the post for yourself here.

Sorry, but saying Kylie posted some snaps of her babies just to “cover up” the scandal is a reach in this case. She does this on the reg!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Instagram/Kylie Jenner]