Kim Kardashian Named Balenciaga Brand Ambassador -- After Ditching Them Over THAT Controversial Campaign!

Kim Kardashian is making major moves… except in this case it’s a U-turn! Because it’s with a fashion brand she previously ditched!

As you may recall Balenciaga got into some major hot water back in 2022 after they released pics of a BDSM-style shoot involving child models. That shoot really didn’t sit well with the general public, and the fashion house went viral for all the wrong reasons. A major part of the wild fallout was seeing celebs back off from Balenciaga in the aftermath. Kim was among the most notable of those celebrities who walked away — and even went so far as to vocally decline the brand’s campaign offer in November 2022 AND speak out against their kiddie BDSM teddy bear content!

But now, well, she’s back on board! On Monday morning, the KUWTK alum re-posted a series of messages to her Instagram Stories that had originally been shared over on Balenciaga’s official IG account. In the frames, the fashion firm revealed that the mom of four had accepted an offer from them to be the company’s new brand ambassador.

As you can see (below), she first re-shared a no-nonsense message from the company about Kim being named its brand lead. Then, in a second message, she revealed a statement made about her decision to join up:

“For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks — and some of my most iconic fashion moments. This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship, and takes an innovate approach to design under [creative director] Demna. For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.”

Well, that’ll sure raise some eyebrows!! Especially with how Kim’s quoted statement alludes to the French fashion house’s “commitment to doing what’s right.” With ZERO mention of their past controversies!

Hmmm…

Then again, Kim has been spotted in Balenciaga gear in recent months. So, perhaps it was only a matter of time until she felt like the brand had cleared their controversy and moved on accordingly. Plus, no doubt the contract she signed was probably pretty lucrative. Ya know?!

What do U make of this surprising and unexpected Balenciaga update, Perezcious readers?! Is Kim right to give them the chance to move on? Or was her umbrage always just a show? Sound OFF about it with your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

