Kim Kardashian Teams Up With Balenciaga Again -- Despite Cutting Ties After BDSM Teddy Bear Campaign!

So much for walking away from Balenciaga!

Kim Kardashian has partnered with the luxury fashion brand again months after supposedly cutting ties amid their controversial ad campaign featuring kids and BDSM teddy bears!

During Paris Fashion Week, the reality star modeled for the fashion house’s new summer 2024 collection. In the brand’s new lookbook, Kim was seen posing in front of a bright red curtain while wearing a black form-fitting latex dress with an asymmetrical hemline — and the glossy finish made the whole thing look like it was drenched in water. To match the vibes, her hair was wet and she went with a natural look for her makeup.

But of course, this is a big 180 from her position almost a year ago. The company became a lightning rod for controversy with that BDSM teddy bear thing that weirded out parents — and then the coincidence of props on their shoot being related to child porn laws. It was a weird time. Kim made a big show of re-evaluating her relationship with Balenciaga, noting she was “shaken by those disturbing images.” The Kardashians star said she would only consider working with the company again if they showed a real “willingness to accept accountability.” They did apologize — we suppose she was satisfied with their response to the drama after all?

While Kim reportedly attended an early, private viewing of the brand’s new collection and supported them via the photoshoot for the lookbook, she did not show up to the brand’s show during Fashion Week, per Page Six. That said, the outlet noted Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble did watch the runway last Sunday. Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

