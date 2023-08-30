Texas Family Of Four Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide Weeks After Daughter Drowned In Swimming Pool

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Two parents and two young children are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Allen, Texas.

According to authorities in that Dallas suburb, four members of a family were found dead at their home on Monday. Per People and others, the four have been identified as Farman Sherwani, his wife Layla Sherwani, and their two sons, 12-year-old Shaheen and 2-year-old Mateen.

According to the Islamic Association of Allen, the Sherwani family had been mourning the loss of their 4-year-old daughter Lyian Sherwani in recent weeks. Earlier this month, she drowned in a swimming pool. Now, the family’s friends and loved ones think the grief from the little girl’s death carried into this tragedy.

This week’s incident began at about 8:45 a.m. local time on Monday. A family member called police asking for a welfare check after being unable to reach anybody at the home. When police made entry into the house, they discovered all four family members deceased. Per police officials via People, the four were killed in “a shooting,” but cops haven’t yet indicated which family member was the shooter.

One neighbor told Fox 4 News that the loved one who called police for the welfare check was the grandmother, who was “really distraught” over the incident. Another unidentified neighbor added this in an interview with NBC News:

“It is just really sad and really hard. I think all of us just felt for the family as we were watching them mourn [the previous drowning] in the front yard.”

Just awful.

Ugh. Sending love and light to those mourning this unimaginable loss.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

