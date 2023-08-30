Paris Jackson Received DEATH THREATS For Not Posting on Dad Michael’s Birthday?! WTF!

Paris Jackson is calling out fans who have sent her NASTY messages all because she didn’t wish her late father Michael Jackson a happy birthday on social media!

In a new video uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday, the King of Pop’s daughter said:

“So today is my dad’s birthday and back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday. He actually didn’t want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn’t want us to throw a party or anything like that.”

Unfortunately, fans weren’t aware of this and took her silence as a negative thing, she continued:

“That being said, social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days and if you don’t wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don’t love them and you don’t care about them. There have been times where I don’t post anything for my dad’s birthday and people lose their f**king minds.”

She went on to claim people have “told me to kill myself, and they’re basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram.” So messed up. In the caption of her post, she added:

“Please don’t use a man you have never met as an excuse to abuse, manipulate, and harass his daughter (who you also have never met).”

Paris and all MJ’s loved ones deserve to honor him however they want — and with all the privacy they desire! Plus, her haters are totally overreacting since she did acknowledge his special day — just not on social media! At a concert that same day, the 25-year-old expressed:

“He would have been 65 years old today and he put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so I could stand up here on stage, in front of you, and scream into a microphone. So I owe everything to him.”

See?? Such a sweet speech!! We wish the haters would back off and not judge the way someone grieves!

Elsewhere in the video, she suggested “MJ superfan[s]” honor her Beat It artist by getting “involved with raising awareness for climate change, doing stuff for the environment, [or] animal rights activism,” adding:

“These were things that he loved and he was very, very interested in. I can’t speak for him, because I’m a different person and I don’t know. But I’m sure he would have loved that. And so, if you want to pay homage and honor him on his birthday, that would be my suggestion.”

A great idea — and certainly a better use of time than sending death threats! Check out her full video (below):

Good for Paris for calling them out! Thoughts? Let us know (below).

