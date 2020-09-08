Teyana Taylor Welcomes Her 2nd Child With Iman Shumpert By Giving Birth In Their Bathroom — AGAIN!

Congratulations to Teyana Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert on the birth of their new baby girl!

On Monday, the happy couple announced the arrival of their second child together named Rue Rose Shumpert, revealing she was born in the bathroom of their Atlanta home one day prior on September 6 at 3:28 in the morning. If you’re having dejà-vu, it’s because we’ve heard this story before! The adorable newborn entered the word just like her big sister Iman Tayla Shumpert, AKA Junie, did almost five years ago!

The R&B star hinted she might skip the hospital and go the untraditional route again after having such an unexpectedly pleasant water birth with her firstborn, previously sharing on a radio show that dear friend and certified midwife Erykah Badu was all set to help her through the delivery process, too. It’s unclear if that actually happened — but we are so glad to hear mommy and baby are doing alright!

The 30-year-old NBA basketball player shared the news on social media by uploading a precious video of little Rue on Instagram, adding:

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition [sic] entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you! @babyruerose”

Sooo cute!! Wishing their beautiful family all of the best during these times!

