Kristin Cavallari Is 'Happiest She's Ever Been' With Younger BF Mark Estes! Aww!

Kristin Cavallari is living her best life right now!

The 37-year-old reality star hard launched her relationship with 24-year-old social media personality Mark Estes in February. And despite only dating for a few months, things between the couple got serious fast. Kristin and Mark are already talking about marriage and babies! While fans may have strong opinions about the pace of this relationship AND the 13-year age gap between them, nothing anyone has to say will burst the Laguna Beach alum’s happy bubble!

Things are going very well in her life at this time. In fact, a source close to the 37-year-old reality star revealed to People on Friday that she is “the happiest she’s ever been” with her much younger boyfriend! They said:

“Everything is so good with Mark and he’s great with her kids. They have a lot of fun together. It’s honestly the happiest her friends have seen her in the past 10 years.”

Wow! Considering part of those 10 years was with Jay Cutler, we wonder how he feels about that statement! Kristin is simply “enjoying life” right now with Mark and “not putting any pressure” on him — even after those huge chats about their future. Plus, the insider noted she’s loving the “young energy back in her life” these days. We bet! And, of course, she’s not spending all her time with the TikToker. No matter what’s going on in her life, the source pointed out that her three children — Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor — remain her top “priority”:

“They are no. 1 no matter what. She will pass on projects because she wants to be with them and she doesn’t have nannies 24/7.

It must help her kiddos bonded with him already! When Kristin’s not with her kids or Mark, she’s hanging out with her friends! Noting The Hills star is “mostly in Nashville” now, the source continued:

“She has a very tight group of girlfriends and they have mom time. She purposefully keeps her circle very small now.”

Ultimately, Kristin is in her “fun phase” of life after she “got married so young and had kids so young.” And she’s loving ever second of this chapter in her life! The source added:

“She’s learning to enjoy the moment.”

Amazing! We’re glad to hear Kristin is in happy era! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Mark Estes/TikTok, Kristin Cavallari/Instagram, Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]