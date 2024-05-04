Selena Gomez Believes Benny Blanco Is 'The One' -- And They're Talking Marriage & Having Kids!

Selena Gomez believes she’s with her forever person!

According to a source for Us Weekly on Friday, the 31-year-old actress believes she finally found “The One” in her boyfriend Benny Blanco! Even the music producer thinks they’ll be together forever! Wow! The insider told the outlet:

“He makes Selena laugh. He makes her feel secure and happy. They both think they’ve found the person they’ll be with forever.”

Things appear to be getting very serious between the couple! In fact, they’re so serious that Selena and Benny discussed getting married and starting a family! Another source for Us said the Only Murders in the Building star’s “friends and family couldn’t be [more excited] for her,” adding:

“She definitely sees this relationship going the distance. They’ve talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page.”

Amazing!! Now they’re not walking down the aisle or having kids quite yet. For the time being, the lovebirds are simply continuing to enjoy each other’s company. However, they’re talking about these huge topics — and holiday plans! The second insider revealed Benny and Selena plan to spend the Fourth of July together at a multi-million dollar mansion in The Hamptons. Nice! Additionally, the pair could be making a major move in their romance!

The source shared that Selena is considering moving to New York City from the West Coast to be closer to Benny! OMG! Think of all the adorable double dates we could get between Selena, Benny, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce if she goes to the East Coast! The insider added:

“Selena has found the love of her life. She’s ready to settle down.”

We love to see Selena in her happy and in love era! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN, MEGA/WENN, Selena Gomez/Instagram]