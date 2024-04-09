The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson Reveals She Got A Boob Job! And She Vlogged It!

Charity Lawson is feeling amazing in her skin after undergoing a breast enhancement!

In a new video series on TikTok, The Bachelorette star started shared her story with her followers over the weekend. Her fans had become increasingly concerned when they heard she was “recovering” from something — but had no idea what! They were sending her well wishes, prayers, all their good vibes in hopes it was nothing serious! Well, it was and it wasn’t! Now Charity has finally revealed what she was recovering from…

In a video posted Friday, the 28-year-old gave a disclaimer about transparency, and then went on to reveal she got her “girlies done”:

“I want to be the person that when you look at me you see someone who’s being transparent in the conversation and normalizing these experiences that so many of us go through but we feel like we can’t talk about out of fear of judgment. I’m the first to say I was fearful of that, but it’s 2024. If you ain’t living your life for you at this point I don’t know what else to tell you. It’s the biggest lesson that I’ve learned for myself … I was in recovery because I got my girlies done.”

While “showing off” the results in a tiny tank, she explained how she wanted a more natural look “in proportion” with her “tiny frame”:

“It’s still in proportion with my frame. I’m very petite and tiny, so I knew that going in and was like, ‘I don’t want this to be like, oh my god, this girl got her t**ties done. I wanted it be very natural. I wanted it to be really for me. Ultimately, that’s why I’m getting this done is for myself. It’s something that I kind of sat on for a long time… I just wanted to do something for me and I did.”

She’s doing well in recovery now and healing up great, and she’s got some advice for anyone thinking about getting a boob job themselves:

“Best decision that I made, I think, for myself in a hot minute. I’m really proud, really happy… I love them. If you’re on the fence about it, don’t be. Jump it. Do it.”

Love to hear how happy she is! See the full video (below):

The reality TV star also shared a short vlog on Monday showing her experience on the day of the surgery. She seemed super nervous and even shed a few tears! In the caption she confessed she “couldn’t think straight” while prepping to go under the knife. See her run the gamut of emotions (below)!

@charity.lawson ???????? day vlog – I couldnt think straight leading up to this ???????? ♬ original sound – charitylawson

What do U think about Charity’s experience, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Bachelor Nation/ABC/YouTube/Charity Lawson/TikTok]