Sami Sheen Already Wants To 'Go Bigger' Just 3 Months After Boob Job!

Sami Sheen is ready to go under the knife for the second time!

Back in November, the 19-year-old OnlyFans model got a breast augmentation and documented the whole ordeal on social media for fans. But three months later, Sami already sounds like she wants to get her breasts done AGAIN!

She took to TikTok to share with her followers that she is considering having another boob job, saying:

“Spending almost $10K on a new rack just to wanna go bigger.”

However, Sami doesn’t seem fully committed to the idea quite yet. She then asked in the caption:

“Someone talk me out of it.”

Given that she only got her breast augmentation done a few months ago, it seems a little too soon to be going under the knife again! Right?! Just saying! See the video (below):

We cannot help but wonder what her momma Denise Richards thinks about this!!

If we had to guess, she probably called up the teen to attempt to convince her to wait a bit the second she saw the TikTok video! You may recall The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was NOT on board with Sami getting a boob job in the first place! She even tried to “talk” her daughter “out of it” as she had the same procedure in her younger years and “didn’t know how toxic” they were. Not to mention that, as Denise pointed out, “it’s not an easy surgery” and “it’s painful.”

Despite her mom’s protest, Sami went ahead with the surgery anyway. Now, she appears to be ready to have another breast augmentation! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Should she?! Let us know in the comments below!

