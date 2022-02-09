THE BEST SCARES From Him! My 8 Y.O. Reviews "The Grudge" And Gets Frightened - A Lot! | J.R. & Perez Hilton

This is one of our favorite videos we have EVER made! We do an unboxing and then my J.R. and Perez watch The Grudge! The OG one from the early 2000s. He loves horror films and we had never seen this classic before. A first for us both! And, of course, we had to spook him! Perez’s snort laugh was coming in hard! This whole thing is just…. so JOYOUS! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

Our CBD gummies bring us joy too! Try them for yourselves! CLICK HERE to order today at MyTrue10.com

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s family videos!