THE BEST Thing To Do With Children In Las Vegas! Our Magical Day At Circus Circus! | Perez Hilton And Family

We had taken my kids to Circus Circus in Las Vegas once before, but we just played in the arcade and watched some of the acts. This day our minds were blown as we enjoyed The Adventuredome, the indoor theme park at the hotel. It is SO BIG! And there were no lines! It was heaven-sent! And we didn’t even get to experience all the attractions! We have to go back! Plus, it’s easily the best bang for your buck! So affordable! After our adventuring, we all went to eat at the iconic The Steakhouse. What a mukbang! So delicious!

