Parents Forced To Pay 43-Year-Old Son Over $30K After Destroying His Porn Collection!

One man is probably very happy at the moment! A judge has ordered a Michigan couple to pay their adult son thousands of dollars for getting rid of his porn.

According to the Associated Press, the parents of David Werking must shell out $30,441 after they completely destroyed his massive pornography and sex toy collection — which was worth almost $29,000. The pair also has to pay $14,519 to the 43-year-old’s attorney, Miles Greengard.

Related: Twitter Roasts James Corden For Dressing As A Mouse & Thrusting His Hips In Viral Video!

The latest move comes eight months after the U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of Werking, saying Paul and Beth Werking had no right to throw out the stash of adult films, magazines, and other items. The judge said at the time, per USA Today:

“There is no question that the missing property was David’s property. Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property.”

In court documents obtained by People, the son lived with his parents for 10 months in 2016 after getting a divorce. However, when he eventually moved out, the duo had brought his belongings to the new home in Indiana — except for his secret adult materials. Werking later asked about the missing items in January 2018, and his dad confessed that they were all gone. Paul said in an email that was included in the initial lawsuit:

“I don’t think that you have been listening to me, so let me make this very clear. I do not possess your pornography. It is gone. It has been either destroyed or disposed of. I may well have missed a few items that are now in your possession but, at this point, if you don’t have it, it is gone. Ditto for your sex toys and smutty magazines.”

He continued:

“We counted twelve moving boxes full of pornography plus two boxes of ‘sex toys’ as you call them. We began that day the process of destroying them and it took quite a while to do so.”

Damn, that is s**t ton of porn! According to a list provided in the documents, inside the boxes were films such as Lesbians in Tight Shorts, University Co-Eds 25, and 1001 Erotic Nights, and Ottowa County Sherrif’s Office also did not find any child pornography, USA Today reported. In the email exchanges, the father maintained that he did David a “big favor” by tossing the porn, arguing that it would eventually improve his mental well being.

Reactions to this case, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).