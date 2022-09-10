Disney Drops The First Teaser Trailer For The Little Mermaid -- WATCH!

It is finally here!

On Friday, Disney dropped the first teaser for the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. While the first look at the long-awaited movie is only a little over a minute long, it certainly has so many people excited right now!

Related: Ana De Armas Says Blonde Movie Set Was Haunted By Marilyn Monroe!

The teaser kicks off by showing Ariel, portrayed by the one and only Halle Bailey, swimming around the ocean and approaching a shipwreck while the notes of Part of Your World play in the background. She then shoots up through a tunnel towards the surface of the water before it cuts to Halle sitting on a rock and singing a very short snippet of the iconic song. And trust us when we say you don’t want to miss out on hearing her belt this out! Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Out of the sea, wish I could be… part of that world. Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/lUw5BmYRK5 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

Absolutely AH-MAZING!! Can we talk about those vocals because she sounds phenomenal in this brief clip?!

Are you excited for The Little Mermaid, Perezcious readers? Do you plan on seeing the film once it hits theaters on May 26, 2023? Drop your reactions to the first teaser in the comments (below)!

[Image via Disney/Twitter]