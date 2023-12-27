Surprise! Tyga & Chloe Bailey Step Out Together In West Hollywood!

It looks like Tyga and Chloe Bailey have been spending some quality time together!

On Tuesday night, the duo went out to Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood to hang. They had some kind of really sweet meet-up inside, evidently. And that’s not a joke — per TMZ, Tyga was spotted walking out of the hotspot with two bags of candy in his hands! So, like, literally sweet!!

Late-night snacks aside, the Chloe X Halle starlet was grinning nearly ear-to-ear in some of the snaps. Clearly, whatever her and Tyga were up to inside during their candy heist was a lot of fun!! Or perhaps she was anticipating eating the tasty treats after they got out to the car and headed home?!

That’s exactly what they did, too. The duo quickly dodged paparazzi cameras, hustled into Tyga’s ride, and sped off into the sunset (er, moonlight, since it was already dark) to wherever they were headed. Fun!! But they didn’t dodge cameras well enough not to get snapped and cropped!! Ch-ch-check out Tuesday night’s pics (below):

Tyga & Chloe Bailey spotted leaving the club together! ???? pic.twitter.com/cTB2xF2iWb — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 27, 2023

Wow!

Of course, Chloe had previously been linked to the rapper Gunna before this. And Tyga — who infamously shares son King Cairo with his ex, Blac Chyna — was previously romantically involved with Avril Lavigne earlier this year. But maybe there’s something going on now between ’em??

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

