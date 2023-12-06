Halle Bailey Is Thankful For Her Real Fans ‘Who Are Respectful Of Women’s Bodies’ Amid Pregnancy Speculation!

Halle Bailey has a message for her real fans!

While teasing her upcoming talk with Rachel Zegler for Variety’s Actors on Actors series on Instagram Stories Tuesday, the 23-year-old singer expressed gratitude for her supporters — especially the ones “who are respectful of women’s bodies.” She wrote:

“i just also wanna say I’m so very grateful for my real supporters who are respectful of women’s bodies and loving. being under a microscope is not easy but for the real ones who show unconditional love religiously i appreciate you. i feel so blessed and grateful.”

See the post (below):

Wow!

Perezcious readers know Halle has been dealing with a ton of scrutiny over the past few years in her career. When she was cast as Princess Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, she faced a ton of racism from the public. Awful. Most recently, there has been a ton of speculation about her personal life. Social media users have speculated she is pregnant, with some claiming the actress has a “pregnancy nose.” WTF?! Halle eventually fired back at the rumors, saying:

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay. And you know why? Because I am Black. I love my nose. What is you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

Clearly and understandably, she was fed up! And we cannot help but think, with her acknowledging her real fans who respect other people’s bodies, that the rumor is still weighing heavily on her mind! But what do you think, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions to the post in the comments (below)…

[Image via Halle Bailey/Instagram]