We are going to have to do this with all our kids – because it was so beautiful, soul-enriching and exhaustingly fun! We took J.R. Hilton on a vacation. Just the two of us! The beginning of a new family tradition! LOTS of surprises in this epic vlog! You know we love surprises! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

And U will love our CBD gummies! No subscription needed! CLICK HERE to order today at MyTrue10.com

And CLICK HERE to watch more of Perez’s family videos!