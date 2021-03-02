What A Show!

Our latest podcast is out and it’s one of our best ever! THE SCOPE! We talk celebs and lots of hot button issues like – tone indicators, are gender reveal parties transphobic?, should essential workers get the COVID vaccine before obese people?, should children be kicked out of Catholic school because their mom does adult videos? And so much more, including Lady GaGa, Britney Spears, Tiger Woods, The Bachelor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle and lots of other great topics! Variety! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Mar 02, 2021 08:00am PDT
