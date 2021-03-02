Bachelor Producers Issue Statement Condemning 'Unimaginable Amount Of Hate' Directed At Rachel Lindsay

The leading producers behind the Bachelor franchise are taking a stand to back Rachel Lindsay.

The show’s executive producers released a joint statement via Twitter on Monday, March 1, acknowledging their support of the former Bachelorette amid vicious online bullying. As we reported over the weekend, Lindsay went so far as to deactivate her Instagram account because of the harmful, hateful nature of the messages she was receiving from the show’s fans following her interview with Chris Harrison.

With the strong one paragraph message condemning the actions of a loud, controversial sub-set of the series’ supposed supporters, the TV execs announced (below):

“As Executive Producers of the Bachelor franchise we would like to make it perfectly clear that any harassment directed towards Rachel Lindsay in the aftermath of her interview with Chris Harrison is completely inexcusable. Rachel has received an unimaginable amount of hate and has been subjected to severe online bullying, which, more often than not, has been rooted in racism. That is totally unacceptable. Rachel has been an incredible advocate for our cast, and we are grateful that she has worked tirelessly towards racial equity and inclusion.”

Of course, all this is in response to Rachel’s role rightfully calling out Harrison after his particularly devastating interview attempt to defend current season contestant Rachael Kirkconnell‘s now-infamous 2018 appearance at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal.

The controversy has spun out of control beyond that, now even involving other random former cast members that had nothing to do with the original issues. Still, through it all, the Extra correspondent and former Bachelorette has been nothing but classy (and correct!) in how she’s handled a very uncomfortable situation.

For his part, Chris has taken a step back from hosting the series’ after show this year, a sign that he at least is showing some repentance for his defensive behavior. Even Rachael has come out with her own apologies for the old pics and other alleged past behavior.

But despite Lindsay being completely within reason to criticize this bad behavior that perpetuates racism, she has nevertheless become the target for miserable and vicious online bullying. That’s truly the worst!!

What do U make of everything going around surrounding the Bachelor franchise right now, Perezcious readers? Not gonna lie, this whole thing REALLY sucks. What kind of fans bully a former show star like this?! What does this say about the Bachelor Nation fan base in the first place?! Nothing good! Sorry, just saying!

