Podcast time! Watch tomorrow on my @PerezHilton YouTube or listen NOW! This week – breaking down the explosive drama between Zayn Malik and his babymomma, Gigi Hadid, and RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid! Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson a thing? Do you want them to be? Chrissy Teigen wants your forgiveness! So does Lori Loughlin! Yes to both? Either? No? All this and so much more on our latest show! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the iHeart app or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Nov 01, 2021 16:30pm PDT
