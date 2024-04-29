The Valley Has A VERY Unexpected 'Obsessed' A-List Fan!

Bravo fans don’t get much bigger than THIS famous musician-turned-momma!

As fans continue to get their fill of all the juicy relationship drama between Jax Taylor and Brittany Catwright in The Valley, one of the world’s most popular celebs is loving it, too!! Any guesses who??

Drumroll please…

It’s…

RIHANNA!!!

During an interview with GlossAngeles podcast host Kirbie Johnson posted on TikTok on Sunday from a Fenty Beauty event, the Love on the Brain singer giggled over her affinity for the reality TV show. Kirbie asked if she’s watching The Valley, and she playfully responded:

“Oh my God! I feel attacked! How do you know this? I’m obsessed. I’m obsessed, what do you want to know?”

Kirbie asked for her thoughts on the latest episode and gave her a quick recap, and the makeup mogul hilariously responded:

“Okay, I didn’t watch that. Thanks for, like, ruining it for me.”

HA!

The mother of two added:

“I’m really enjoying The Valley. They’re all, like, parents, but they’re all, like, f**king crazy at the same time. I could relate, totally.”

Watch (below):

LOLz!

After the clip went viral, Brittany took to her Instagram Story to write:

“We are obsessed with you too @badgalriri”

And then Jax also reposted the clip to his own Story.

Loves it!

Are YOU watching The Valley? Let us know down in the comments (below)!

