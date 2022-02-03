Lisa Ling Claims Joy Behar Told Her She Was ‘Talking Too Much’ While Guest Hosting The View!

It sounds like Lisa Ling is really glad she doesn’t have to co-host The View full time anymore — especially after an awkward moment behind the scenes recently.

If you didn’t know, the 48-year-old journalist worked on the daytime talk show as co-anchor from 1999 to 2002 and came back as a guest panelist earlier this month to help celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary on the air. However, it turns out the experience wasn’t the best at one point after co-host Joy Behar sniped at her during a commercial break!

Ling first expressed about her brief return on The View during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, saying:

“I guest-hosted for a week, and I’m so glad I don’t do it every day. You really have to express your opinion so vociferously on that show, and in the age of social media, you’re just scrutinized so severely.”

She then recalled how on the first day on set, she got into a heated debate with the women about why Joe Biden needed to apologize after calling Fox News’ Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” on a hot mic, sharing:

“On Monday, my first day, I got in a debate with some of the ladies about when Joe Biden called Peter Doocy of Fox a stupid SOB. Do you remember that? And they were saying ‘Well, he apologized. It’s Okay.’ I said ‘No, that is not behavior becoming of a president.’ And it was a little bit of a debate and it got written up like ‘Lisa Ling is causing chaos on The View.’”

The author noted that could not be further from the truth as she typically got along with all of the ladies on the panel, which also features Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines. But she apparently did have an uncomfortable chat with Behar during the commercials about the intense exchange:

“I get along great with the women. Although, during a commercial break Joy did tell me that I was talking too much.”

Yikes!!! Talk about rude. This is not exactly a good look for The View at the moment, especially after it has already come under fire for Whoopi’s ignorant and harmful remarks about the Holocaust on this week’s show.

Despite the incident with Behar, the momma of two ultimately thinks she did better this time around than when she first joined the show at the age of 26:

“It is really difficult to get a word in edgewise. I did a little better this time. I mean, I was 26 when I did the show the first time around.”

Joy hasn’t reacted to Lisa’s claims at the moment, so we’ll see if she has anything to say about the awk moment! You can ch-ch-check out the entire interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube, The View/YouTube]