Whoopi Goldberg Reportedly Threatened To QUIT The View Over Suspension!

The controversy surrounding Whoopi Goldberg and her unfortunate comments earlier this week on The View shows no signs of abating.

As we’ve been following over the last several days, the 66-year-old TV host was suspended from her position on the daytime TV giant after claiming earlier in the week that the Holocaust was “not about race,” and that the horrific event was merely “white people doing it to white people.”

Now, we are learning more about the Sister Act alum’s apparent personal reaction to the news of her two-week suspension following those on-air comments. According to a report in the New York Post, Whoopi reportedly feels “humiliated” over being disciplined publicly by ABC. In fact, a “well-placed insider” is telling the outlet that Goldberg isn’t happy about being suspended by execs after she apologized via Twitter, tried to make amends on The Late Show alongside host Stephen Colbert, and apologized again the next day on The View.

The source explained:

“She feels ABC executives mishandled this. She followed their playbook. She went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and then apologized again on The View the next day.”

Even more interesting, Whoopi has reportedly been telling those around her that she’s considering QUITTING the show in response to the forced two-week break! That would be quite the thing. The insider explained that part of the controversy, saying:

“Her ego has been hurt and she’s telling people she’s going to quit. Suspension from The View is like getting suspended from Bravo. The bar is very low.”

Wow.

Also, how about that Bravo shade?? LOLz…

Still, it would seem as though at least some of her co-hosts on The View have Whoopi’s back. Remember how earlier this week Ana Navarro spoke about the situation, backing Goldberg publicly in these comments to the Daily Beast:

“I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love The View. This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an anti-Semite, period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say.”

Of course, not everyone at The View feels the same way as Navarro. As we also previously noted in that report, a “senior ABC News source” spoke out on Wednesday and revealed their disgust at Whoopi’s statements:

“ABC understands that this is an opinion based show, the facts will always be paramount. We want robust discussion but can’t have the hosts saying things that are false and not based in fact. What Whoopi said was not based in fact and was highly inflammatory and offensive.”

For now, at least, it appears as though the suspension is on and Whoopi will be back in two weeks. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

