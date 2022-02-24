Looks Like The Weeknd Is Doing Damage Control After Being Spotted Kissing Ex Bella Hadid's Friend!

The Weeknd is clarifying his love life after sparking controversy while stepping out with a new lady amid his seemingly ongoing *whatever* with Angelina Jolie!

But first…

The musician has yet again been spotted with ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid’s bestie Simi Khadra — and things are really heating up between the duo! On Sunday, the pair was seen at the Delilah in Las Vegas while celebrating the singer’s 32nd birthday. Around 2 a.m., they were even caught kissing in a video obtained by TMZ, fueling speculation that the lovers might have hooked up earlier this month.

A-listers Drake, Future, Tristan Thompson, Hilary Duff, and Delilah Belle Hamlin were also in attendance. But judging from that vid, the Blinding Lights performer had his eyes on one person!

This latest PDA-filled evening comes after the musicians were spotted leaving the Sunset Tower hotel earlier in the month. Back in January, Simi, one half of the DJ group Simi & Haze with her twin sister, was also seen attending Starboy’s album listening party for his latest record, Dawn FM. This does not look good for Angelina Jolie, who has been seemingly linked to the Canadian! But now a source is coming to The Weeknd’s defense — claiming nothing is what it looks like!

Speaking to People on Thursday, a confidant dished:

“He’s dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone.”

Not with anyone?!

Wow! That’s a big change from what the songwriter, born Abel Tesfaye, seemed to declare just one month ago when he released his new song Here We Go… Again. The lyrics seemed to call out the Maleficent lead when the Grammy winner crooned:

“My new girl, she a movie star.”

So what the f**k happened?? And when did the 29-year-old get involved??

Last we heard of Angie and Abel, they were spotted getting dinner together twice in September. And they were bonding over all sorts of things — especially their connection to Ethiopia and the entertainment industry. A People source even suggested that they had known each other “for some time” and that their connection was growing with every interaction. Abel even met some of her kids!! But, amid the dating rumors, Jolie reconnected with her ex Jonny Lee Miller, so perhaps this couple was never as serious as it seemed. It certainly appears so now that the Weeknd is officially playing the field.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Were you rooting for Angelina and Abel? Or are you shipping the possible new couple? Let us know in the comments (below)!

