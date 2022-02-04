Angelina Who?? The Weeknd Sparks Dating Rumors With Ex Bella Hadid's Friend!

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd… is still playing the field we guess??

Not even a month ago, we got the distinct impression the singer was confirming his long-rumored romance with Angelina Jolie. After months of the two being seen on apparent dates together, he was singing the lyrics, “My new girl, she a movie star,” on his song Here We Go… Again. But we guess here we go… again? Because his latest late night activities point to a very different relationship.

The artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was spotted Wednesday night with an old flame, a 29-year-old DJ named Simi Khadra. The pair were actually linked once before, back in April of 2021. Brief as the news may have been, it was actually a mini scandal — as it was noted at the time that the Palestinian beauty used to be friends with The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid.

In fact, the biggest splash of fuel was added to rumors of the coupling when the supermodel reportedly unfollowed them both at the time! After that famous on-and-off relationship lasted four years, it’s no wonder she would react badly to a girlfriend hooking up with her ex-boyfriend. Seems like this was definitely on last spring… so what about this week??

In pics obtained by DailyMail.com, Abel and Simi were photographed together for the first time in nine months on Wednesday, leaving the Sunset Tower hotel together. But just last month, Simi and her twin sister Haze Khadra were spotted at The Weeknd’s album release party in West Hollywood. Maybe that’s when the flame got rekindled?

Obviously the two hanging out together isn’t confirmation there’s anything romantic going on… even if it is someone he used to hook up with… and it was at a hotel…

Look, all we’re saying is, we can’t imagine this is what you’d want to see if you were Angie and you were planning anything serious and long-term with the man.

Then again, it’s quite possible that was never what the Eternals star intended. After all, she’s been spotted with an ex of her own a couple times since the rumors of this romance have been swirling about town. Maybe they’re both just very casual and seeing where things go — or maybe they didn’t go anywhere after all?

What do YOU think is going on with this enigmatic maybe-couple??

