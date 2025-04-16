Aimee Lou Wood Reveals She Received THIS Sweet Gesture From SNL Star Who Mocked Her In White Lotus Skit!

Aimee Lou Wood is starting to feel the love again.

The White Lotus star has been going through it after her appearance and voice were mocked in a Saturday Night Live parody of her HBO show titled The White POTUS. While the sketch turned most of the characters into politicians, Aimee Lou’s character Chelsea remained — only actress Sarah Sherman was wearing large fake teeth that rudely insulted Aimee Lou’s. See (below):

Oof.

Aimee Lou blasted the show for the dig, calling it “mean and unfunny,” and tons of other viewers have rallied around her – though, unfortunately, her (seemingly estranged) co-star Walton Goggins wasn’t one of ‘em.

Now, the comedian caught in the middle of all this is extending an olive branch, too! On Tuesday, the Sex Education star shared a photo of a beautiful bouquet of mostly pink flowers on her Instagram Story, gushing:

“Thank you for the beautiful flowers @sarahsquirm”

Aw! What a nice gesture! We’re sure it meant a lot to Aimee Lou to hear from Sarah amid all this!

[Image via NBC/Max/YouTube]