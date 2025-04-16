Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Mickey Rourke May SUE Celebrity Big Brother UK After Getting Booted For JoJo Siwa Homophobia & More Katy Perry Called Out As A Hypocrite As Climate Change Video Resurfaces After Space Flight Rory McIlroy SLAMMED For Snubbing Wife During Masters Speech After Calling Off Shock Divorce! Gayle King’s Scared Face Becomes A Viral Meme After Blue Origin Space Trip -- And She Reacts!  White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Breaks Silence On Those Crying Photos -- Was It About SNL Or A Co-Star?? Savannah Chrisley Splits With Robert Shiver -- And The Reason Has To Do With His Ex Who Once Plotted To KILL Him! Inside Rory McIlroy 'Subdued' Exchange With Wife During Masters Win -- As His Rumored Ex Pens AWKWARD Message Following Called-Off Divorce Mess! Gayle King & Lauren Sánchez Fire Back At Olivia Munn & Other Celebrity Blue Origin Space Critics Aimee Lou Wood Spotted SOBBING After Walton Goggins Praises SNL Sketch That Mocked Her Looks! Royal Family Scared Prince Harry Could Release Second Book After Making A 'Veiled Threat'! It Ends With Us Crew Member SLAMS Blake Lively Allegations, Says She Felt 'More Comfortable' Around Justin Baldoni Than Most Directors! Mickey Rourke Claims He’s ‘Ashamed’ After Getting Kicked Off Celebrity Big Brother UK -- This Apology Is SO WEAK!

Saturday Night Live

Aimee Lou Wood Reveals She Received THIS Sweet Gesture From SNL Star Who Mocked Her In White Lotus Skit!

Aimee Lou Wood Reveals She Received THIS Sweet Gesture From SNL Star Who Mocked Her In White Lotus Skit!

Aimee Lou Wood is starting to feel the love again.

The White Lotus star has been going through it after her appearance and voice were mocked in a Saturday Night Live parody of her HBO show titled The White POTUS. While the sketch turned most of the characters into politicians, Aimee Lou’s character Chelsea remained — only actress Sarah Sherman was wearing large fake teeth that rudely insulted Aimee Lou’s. See (below):

Sarah Sherman as Aimee Lou Wood on SNL
Sarah Sherman as Aimee Lou Wood in The White POTUS. / (c) SNL/YouTube

Oof.

Related: Aimee Lou Breaks Silence On Those Crying Photos!

Aimee Lou blasted the show for the dig, calling it “mean and unfunny,” and tons of other viewers have rallied around her – though, unfortunately, her (seemingly estranged) co-star Walton Goggins wasn’t one of ‘em.

Now, the comedian caught in the middle of all this is extending an olive branch, too! On Tuesday, the Sex Education star shared a photo of a beautiful bouquet of mostly pink flowers on her Instagram Story, gushing:

“Thank you for the beautiful flowers @sarahsquirm”

Aimee Lou Wood Reveals She Received THIS Sweet Gesture From SNL Star Who Mocked Her In White Lotus Skit!
(c) Aimee Lou Wood/Instagram

Aw! What a nice gesture! We’re sure it meant a lot to Aimee Lou to hear from Sarah amid all this!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via NBC/Max/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 16, 2025 07:30am PDT

Share This