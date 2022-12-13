see as the kids and Perez explore it all and make our own very unique Pop People creations!!! Watch! Enjoy!/hqdefault.jpg" /> This Is Like Disneyland! The New Funko Store In Hollywood Is A Theme Park!!! | Perez Hilton And Family - Perez Hilton
Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

see as the kids and Perez explore it all and make our own very unique Pop People creations!!! Watch! Enjoy!/hqdefault.jpg" />

Personally Perez

This Is Like Disneyland! The New Funko Store In Hollywood Is A Theme Park!!! | Perez Hilton And Family

We’ve never seen anything like this before! Funko has opened up a flagship location in Los Angeles that is a MUST visit for all tourists and locals! Epic! Truly! So special! For so many reasons! You have to see as the kids and Perez explore it all and make our own very unique Pop People creations!!! Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

CLICK HERE to get a personalized video from Perez at Cameo.com/PerezHilton

And CLICK HERE to watch more of Perez’s family videos!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Dec 13, 2022 07:00am PDT

Share This