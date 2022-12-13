Trevor Noah Who? Dua Lipa Moves On With Jack Harlow -- Deets!

Well, if this isn’t proof manifesting works, we don’t know what is!

Jack Harlow’s decision to write a song about his crush Dua Lipa just helped him snag a real shot at love with the singer! According to Page Six sources on Monday, the pop star and rapper are now officially dating! And it’s truly the most Hollywood love story ever!

As music lovers might know, Jack’s latest album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, features an anthem dedicated to and appropriately titled Dua Lipa. Per the outlet, Harlow has said he called Lipa up before the album came out in May on FaceTime to get her blessing. While he got a somewhat awkward response from the Levitating star, as the site put it, she ultimately gave her nod of approval.

It wasn’t until the pair met in person at the Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch in Los Angeles this November that feelings began to change. It’s not hard to see why — it looks like they hit it off right away! Ch-ch-check out a glimpse at them interacting at the event (below)!

Soon after the brunch, Dua reportedly became smitten with the performer and they’ve been in “constant communication” ever since. Wow! It sounds like this was just the chance Jack was waiting for, a source dished:

“He was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].”

He sure didn’t squander the opportunity. Insiders revealed Jack flew to New York City to meet up with Dua after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance on Friday. Aw!

The pair then seemingly spent a romantic weekend together in the Big Apple. Page Six eyewitnesses saw the duo arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch the next day. Trying to avoid being seen, they slipped into a private entrance and were spotted leaving the eatery later — also still separately. But we all know what was going on in there!

A confidant close to the First Class crooner noted how the 24-year-old is trying very hard not to mess things up, sharing:

“He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

Cute! His dreams are really coming true. LOLz! Just like he once wished for in his single, saying:

“Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

This new relationship buzz comes months after the 27-year-old British-Albanian beauty was first linked to Trevor Noah. The former Daily Show host and vocalist were first seen hugging after having dinner in New York in late September. While it sparked lots of dating speculation, a source told Page Six the meet-up was just a friendly get-together after the comedian taped an episode of Dua’s podcast, At Your Service. The source insisted:

“They haven’t spoken since.”

Previously, she was in a serious relationship with Gigi Hadid‘s brother Anwar Hadid, but they split in December 2021. So, she’s had plenty of time to enjoy her single life this year — perhaps she’s ready to dive into a more serious relationship with Jack now? What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do you ship it?? Sound OFF (below)!

