This Is Only For Taylor Swift Fans!

When we tell you the JOY that was exploding inside of us last night! Such a special time with the kiddos at @Area15Official’s @illuminariumlv for their Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) party! Perez is an OG Swiftie. Since debut album! We’ve been to every single one of her tours! And getting to share Taylor Swift with the kids was so meaningful! And seeing everyone else there who wasn’t even alive when this album first came out!!! AWESOME! Taylor Swift spans genres and generations! Getting to relive this era in such a beautiful way was profound and magical!!!