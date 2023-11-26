Tiffany Haddish Addresses DUI In First Sighting Since Arrest!

Tiffany Haddish is looking on the bright side.

As Perezcious readers know, the Girls Trip star got busted for driving under the influence on Friday morning… Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the Beverly Hills PD got a call at around 5:45 a.m. that morning in regard to a vehicle that had stopped in the middle of the road on Beverly Drive. According to the outlet, officers found the 43-year-old passed out inside the vehicle, which was still running! Yikes!

As we know, she was taken into custody which you can see (below):

But that didn’t keep her down…

On Friday night, The Afterparty actress was seen for the first time since her arrest earlier that same day — and it looked like she was already back to work! In photos obtained by Page Six, she was spotted leaving the Laugh Factory in Hollywood, California alongside producer Jeff Beacher in a silky red top. See (below):

Tiffany Haddish seen leaving Laugh Factory with Jeff Beacher in first photos since DUI arrest https://t.co/TN0gZC7Yx6 pic.twitter.com/jf9QunfZnU — Page Six (@PageSix) November 26, 2023

But before that, she took a moment to address her DUI while on stage… Sort of.

In audio obtained by TMZ from her comedy set, you can hear The Kitchen star responding to a fan who asked what happened the night before… And she played it off with a joke:

“I prayed to God to send me a man with a job — preferably in uniform. God answered my prayers.”

A DUI is definitely no laughing matter, but the crowd seemed to appreciate her creative outlook on it… Listen to the full clip (below):

