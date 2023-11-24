Tiffany Haddish Busted For DUI -- Reportedly PASSED OUT While Driving!

Oof! Tiffany Haddish has been arrested for driving under the influence!

According to a shocking report from TMZ, the After Party star fell asleep at the wheel! Per the outlet’s law enforcement sources, Beverly Hills PD got a call at 5:45 am on Friday morning about a car that had stopped in the middle of the road on Beverly Drive. What they found was the comedian, allegedly slumped over the wheel passed out while the car was still running.

The police took Haddish into custody — and she went peacefully, as seen in a video the outlet obtained of the incident:

Tiffany had performed the night before at The Laugh Factory‘s annual Thanksgiving charity feast, a free dinner for the community, complete with an A-list comedy show — this year featuring Haddish, Dane Cook, and others. Haddish told KTLA she’s been a fixture coming for fixins since 1991, when she was in need:

“When I first started here, I was sitting at the tables eating, I was receiving a meal. Full circle, and I’m so glad to keep doing that.”

We guess she enjoyed herself too much — and failed to get a ride home.

This is actually Tiffany’s second DUI arrest in less than two years. The first was in January 2022, in Atlanta. Similarly she fell asleep at the wheel then, too. Seems she didn’t learn from her horrible mistake, despite being given a second chance.

So irresponsible. She’s lucky she didn’t kill someone — or herself!

