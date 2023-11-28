Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Lands In Kansas City To See Travis Kelce After Rough Tour Leg In Brazil

Taylor Swift Back In Kansas City To See Travis Kelce After Rough Brazilian Tour Leg

Taylor Swift is finally getting the opportunity to run back into her boyfriend’s arms after a rough time in South America.

As we’ve been reporting, the 33-year-old opted to stay in Rio de Janeiro after her hectic three-show run of The Eras Tour which sadly left a fan dead due to the sweltering heat. The pop star is taking Ana Clara Benevides Machado‘s passing really hard, and even postponed a concert and stayed in Brazil for Thanksgiving rather than jetting back home to her beau Travis Kelce.

It’s definitely been a rough restart to the Lavender Haze musician’s tour, but now she’s finally getting to come back to the States and be reunited with her man.

According to multiple reports, eagle-eyed Swifties noticed the Anti Hero hitmaker’s private jet taking off from Tampa, Florida, to arrive nearby Kansas City a few hours later. It’s unclear how long the pair will actually get to stay together, but there’s a good chance she’ll make an appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs‘ game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

This would be an interesting turn of events — considering her ex-beau Harry Styles has long been supporting the Wisconsin NFL team!

There’s still a full week left of things to do before then, though, so we’ll just have to wait and see if Tay and Trav make any appearances — or if they just stay cozied up in that million dollar mansion of his! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]

Nov 27, 2023 16:20pm PDT

