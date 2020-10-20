Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin Comes Out As Bisexual & Says She Always Felt Like She Was ‘Born Into The Wrong Body’

Carole Baskin is opening up about something she’s known on the inside for a LONG time!

The Tiger King star is fresh off her turn on the high-profile reality TV competition show Dancing with the Stars, still basking in the publicity afforded to her — and her organization, Big Cat Rescue — through that venture. With that, she’s on the interview circuit, talking to outlets about her life, her work with tigers, and her sometimes controversial past.

Related: Carole Sued By Missing Ex’s Family For Defamation!

On Monday, she sat down for a virtual video interview with PinkNews, in which the Netflix star revealed something very interesting about her sexual and romantic attractions: she’s “always” thought of herself as bisexual!

The DWTS alum noted (below):

“I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband as far the way I feel about us. I think we are all one.”

Well then!

The Florida native further revealed it was during the 1980s — and in particular, during the AIDS epidemic — where she first “became very close to people” within the LGBTQ community. From there, she began to figure out some difficult mental and psychological issues that had haunted her for a long time.

The animal rights activist recalled how things took off from there:

“I felt like I was probably born into the wrong body. I was a real tomboy. I was always very male-oriented in the things I did. I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on. But it was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realized] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men.”

Wow!

Related: New Bombshell Reveal In Disappearance Case Involving Carole’s Ex-Husband

Of course, fellow Tiger King star Joe Exotic is also a part of that LGBTQ community, too, but don’t expect Carole to think twice about the currently-imprisoned and very controversial public figure.

When further pressed about Joe’s LGBTQ connection, Baskin simply said:

“I think he’s an embarrassment to the human community.”

GIRL! We agree with you and all, but DAMN!!! Did you really have to go there?! LOLz!

You can watch Carole’s full video interview with PinkNews (below):

Thoughts and reactions, Perezcious readers?!

What do U make of her publicly coming out like this? For better or worse, it turns out Carole Baskin sure knows how to stay in the news cycle, doesn’t she?

Just saying!!!

[Image via PinkNews/YouTube]