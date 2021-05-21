Feds Seize Almost 70 Big Cats From Jeff Lowe's Tiger King Park!

It’s not looking good for Jeff and Lauren Lowe’s Tiger King Park!

According to reports, nearly 70 cats from the reality star’s zoo in Thackerville, Oklahoma have been seized by feds, as the animals were said to be endangered and abused.

On Thursday, the The Justice Department said 68 animals — including lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids, and a jaguar — were taken from the park as part of an ongoing probe for Endangered Species Act violations.

Apparently, the US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service conducted three inspections of the facility since mid-December 2020. During those inspections, investigators detailed allegations of disturbing conditions for some of the big cats, observing some who showed signs of high anxiety and stress, several animals losing their hair and showing signs of weight loss, while others had signs of untreated wounds.

Wow, so not okay!

The department said the Lowes “received citations for failing to provide the animals with adequate or timely veterinary care, appropriate nutrition” and shelter that promotes normal behavior and protects them from bad weather. Feds also pointed out that Lowe had for months been told by courts to hire a qualified veterinarian and establish a program of veterinary care that meets the requirements of the Animal Welfare Act — but he’s failed to comply.

Acting assistant attorney general Jean Williams of the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division said of the seizure:

“This seizure should send a clear message that the Justice Department takes alleged harm to captive-bred animals protected under the Endangered Species Act very seriously.”

For those who don’t know, Lowe had previously taken over the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park from Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, the main subject of the 2020 Netflix documentary Tiger King. Joe is currently serving prison time after being convicted and accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill big-cats rights activist Carole Baskin.

The Justice Department filed a civil complaint against Lowe and his wife for violating the Endangered Species Act and Animal Welfare Act last November. After months of non-compliance, a judge found both in contempt last week. An attorney for the Lowes said they were willing to give up the big cats, prompting the seizure by the Justice Department — which said it would work “to ensure that [the animals] go to responsible animal preserves where they can be safely maintained rather than exploited.”

We’re SO happy to hear the cats are now in safe hands.

