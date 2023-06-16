TikTok Star Carl Eiswerth Killed In Horrible Car Crash

Beloved social media star Carl Eiswerth has sadly been killed in a car crash. He was only 35 years old.

According to Pennsylvania police, Carl was with a friend as they drove through Snyder County on Tuesday. They were hit by another car at an intersection near County Line Road in Monroe Township, causing massive damage. The wreck was so bad police say the road was blocked for several hours. The TikTok star got the worst of it — he sadly succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The official cause of death was blunt force trauma, the deputy coroner later revealed to local radio station WKOK.

While speaking to TMZ, Carl’s mother Janet Eiswerth confirmed her son’s passing. She said her son was sitting in the passenger seat when the accident occurred. It’s unclear if he was on the side of the car where the collision took place.

Carl was a huge hit on the video-making app with nearly 500,000 followers on his page. He was known as a very kind person who always brightened people’s days with his vlogs and live streams. He’d often interact on a personal level with his community and share conversations and music with fans. According to the outlet, his family is planning two memorial services, and one is potentially going to be livestreamed so his followers can pay their respects to him and participate.

Janet says she’s unsure what will become of her late son’s TikTok account, which has since been renamed team_carl_forever. She’s unsure if a family member may take over and continue his legacy, or if Carl had some videos lined up that he never posted. Right now everything seems to be up in the air as the family deals with this unimaginable loss.

Since the news of his death, fans have taken to the comments of his videos to send their condolences and pay their respects to the social media star. Some of the comments from his final video read:

“Rip to my boy carl. Can’t believe your gone. Gonna miss you and all your livestreams. condolences to his family” “you’ll be forever missed, Carl. this world will truly never be the same without your positive attitude on life!” “I’m gonna miss you SO so much bestie!!! my heart is shattered getting the news this morning! I know you’re up there hugging your dad so tight!” “Really gonna miss your positive words and seeing your face on here. Rest in peace, Carl. This world will be a little less bright without you around.”

So heartbreaking! You can see his final video (below):

Carl really seemed to be loved beyond measure. We’re sending so much love and light to his family and everyone affected by this tragic loss.

R.I.P.

[Image via team_carl_forever/TikTok]