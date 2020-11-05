TikTok Star Actually DEFENDS Kissing 13-Year-Old: 'It Just Happened'

TikTok continues to give us Degrassi-style drama we didn’t ask for!

19-year-old Zoe Laverne, who boasts an impressive 18 million followers on the short form video app, has issued an apology for kissing another TikTok user — a 13-year-old named Connor Joyce — after their apparently inappropriate relationship was exposed online. The older teen tried to explain the situation in an apology video, but come on — can you really explain that in 60 seconds??

She told fans that she and the younger teen “first became friends” and “just ended up catching feelings for each other.” Yeah, not better…

She said:

“I didn’t groom Connor, I wouldn’t do that. He’s a kid and I’m aware of that. It just happened. We both were in a dark place when we first became friends and we both just ended up catching feelings for each other. And friends do that, they catch feelings for each other. That’s not a bad thing. Yes, the age is a bad thing. Yes, it’s wrong. Yes, it’s not good. And we both realized that and we stopped, because we didn’t want to get this out of proportion. We didn’t want this to happen.”

But it did happen.

Fans started to raise eyebrows about the nature of Zoe’s relationship with Connor when alleged messages between her ex, Cody Orlove, and TikTok user Amber VanPelt leaked online. In the messages, Amber told Cody that she stopped being friends with Zoe “because of her interactions with Connor,” writing:

“They got very intense and it’s something I do not stand by whatsoever. It’s p**dophillia.”

Shortly afterward, a clip leaked online that appeared to show the two teens acting more than just friendly. Fans immediately blasted Zoe for her inappropriate, possibly illegal behavior; the backlash grew so intense, the TikToker’s mother even jumped on a live steam to defend her daughter.

Downplaying the situation, she said:

“Anybody can reach over and kiss somebody, they’re best friends. This needs to stop you guys… why are you doing this?”

Momma, no. No, no, no.

UPDATE: Zoe Laverne’s mother defends Zoe (19) kissing a 13-year-old fan. Zoe’s mom says “Anybody can reach over and kiss somebody. They’re best friends.” pic.twitter.com/jOlN1BYWgn — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 28, 2020

Why are they expressing outrage over a seemingly inappropriate relationship being broadcast on social media? Gee, we wonder…

Despite the ongoing fan fury, however, it appears Zoe and Connor have moved on. In fact, both have since shared TikToks poking fun at the controversy:

Yeesh. What do U think about this one, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Zoe Laverne/Connor Joyce/TikTok]