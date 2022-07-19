TikToker Known As 'Pissed Off Trucker' Dead Following Semi Crash In Kansas

An Alabama truck driver was pronounced dead following a crash earlier this month.

It’s a sad time for followers of the TikTok account @pissed_off_trucker as the user himself, Steven Hull Raley, has passed away. The 52-year-old was driving his 2019 Volvo semi at around 8:30 p.m. in Northwest Kansas on July 12, about 16 miles West of Colby on I-70, when it veered off the road. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the semi truck crashed through a Kansas Department of Transportation fence and continued to drive for a quarter mile before turning around, coming back through the fence, crossing east and westbound lanes of I-70, and finally stopping in a ditch. Steven was then rushed to Citizens Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, however it was confirmed that he was in fact wearing his seatbelt.

While the incident is still under active investigation, it sounds like Steven may have been unconscious while behind the wheel because of the way the truck veered off the road.



Steven was well known by his 200,000+ followers on the social media platform as the Pissed Off Trucker, frequently uploading posts about anything from current events, to family, and to life on the road, which he always seemed ready to get off. More recently, he had been discussing the fact that his youngest son, Matthew, who went by the nickname “Meat,” is getting married in October. He explained:

“​​It’s kind of an emotional thing that your baby boy’s getting married, but I’m proud of him. He has turned into quite a young man.”

Ugh, that is so sad! In his most recent TikTok, which Steven had posted the same day as the crash, he explained how eager he was to return home:

“All I care about is getting home on home time. That’s what I care about more than anything else.”

Absolutely heartbreaking that he never got the chance. When news broke that Steven had passed away, followers on TikTok quickly turned the comments section into a place to express their grief for the cross country driver:

“I hope you’re smiling down and I know it wasn’t the home you were talking about but rest easy brother.” “Your job is done.” “Crazy his last video is about getting home. Rest in peace.”

A GoFundMe has been started by Steven’s wife’s colleagues which aims to help cover funeral expenses, with the message sharing compassion for the now widow:

“While we cannot imagine the pain and grief she is experiencing, we know that her husband was her world.”

The Truckers’ Final Mile organization has also posted a fundraiser on Facebook to raise money to help bring Steven’s body back to Alabama, fulfilling his last wish to get home. R.I.P.

