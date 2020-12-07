Today Show’s Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death Of Husband Michael Marion, 42

This is so sad.

On Sunday, the Today Show’s style editor Bobbie Thomas shared news of her husband, Michael Marion’s death on Instagram. He was just 42 years old. The couple shared one child, their 5-year-old son Miles. Marion had suffered a stroke in 2019, though Today confirmed his passing was due to “medical complications unrelated to a stroke and unrelated to COVID-19.”

Alongside pictures of herself with her husband in the hospital, the TV personality wrote:

“Nothing is normal. Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won’t. My husband is gone. “

Heartbreaking.

The post continued:

“With all the fear, anger, and division going on in the world right now, it’s so easy to get upset about the lack of normalcy. But I beg you, everyone reading this, hold onto what you do have right now instead of focusing on what you don’t. One thing we all have is kindness. Absorb it, extend it, exhaust it. Because in the end, the ONLY thing that matters is love. If you’re lucky enough to have it, please appreciate it, every moment, every day. Especially during the hard parts. There will never be enough time and some of our forevers are much too short.”

How incredible that she was able to share this prescient advice during such a painful time.

She concluded:

“As I type through tears, I embrace gratitude … holding our precious son Miles and memories, of the time I did have with Michael, closer to my broken heart.

Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown us and our families. Please go hug the people you love.”

The post garnered an outpouring of love and support, including from Today co-workers such as Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, Maria Shriver, and Savannah Guthrie. The latter commented:

“Dearest brave Bobbie. We will all surround you and Miles with love. I’m so sorry for all you have to bear. You have my deepest admiration and love and respect. You have taught me so much and I am bringing it to heart.”

Bobbie’s Today colleagues also honored her husband on Monday’s edition of the show, reflecting on their journey with fertility struggles, IVF, and Michael’s health battle. In a video tribute (below), Hoda narrated:

“He made an immeasurable impression on Bobbie, on Miles, on his friends, family, colleagues and community. It is the kindness, love, and selflessness Michael displayed even throughout his medical journey Bobbie wants us to remember, a legacy she hopes will never dim.”

We express our deepest sympathy and condolences to style editor Bobbie Thomas as she grapples with the untimely loss of her husband, Michael Marion, who died at age 42. pic.twitter.com/gD3roK9CpG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 7, 2020

What a devastating loss. We will be keeping Bobbie and her son in our thoughts.

