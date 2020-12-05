Early Bad Girls Club Alum Whitney Collings Dead At 33

Former Bad Girls Club star, Whitney Collings AKA “Boston”, has died at 33.

TMZ reported the reality TV show personality, who was 21 at the time of filming the Oxygen series, died on Thursday at a hospital near her Massachusetts hometown. As of this writing, her cause of death is still unknown, but is being investigated by a medical examiner.

Whitney’s mom Linda Houghton Collings confirmed her daughter’s tragic passing on Facebook, writing:

“I am completely broken and will never get over this. Life is so unfair. She was kind with a big heart.”

Collings’ former season 3 cast member, Amber Meade, who the late starlet actually got into a physical altercation with on Bad Girls Club, leading to her removal from the show, commented on her death, too. Taking to Instagram with a special tribute post sharing a montage of Boston from the series, she shared:

“I’m glad we were able to move past any differences we had all those years ago. My sympathies to those that knew Whitney and are feeling the loss today!”

Tanisha Thomas, who starred on season two, penned that she is “at a lost (sic) for words.” Amber added:

“This is pretty insane—I can’t believe she’s gone—her poor momma!”

Meade also alleged in the comments section that Collings’ death was due to her “struggling with addiction over the year’s [sic]” and that “it took her too soon.”

Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Whitney.

[Image via YouTube & Whitney Collings/Facebook]