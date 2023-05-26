Todd Chrisley Has Reportedly Let Himself Go In Prison -- And Is Finally Regretting His 'Greed'

Reality is starting to hit Todd Chrisley. The realities of prison life… the reality of his actions…

The 54-year-old reality TV star is serving a 12-year sentence in federal prison right now after being convicted on bank fraud, tax evasion, and wire fraud charges. And according to a new report from insiders regarding the Chrisley Knows Best vet’s current mindset, it sounds like life is far from easy inside the Pensacola, Florida slammer where he is locked up.

On Thursday, DailyMail.com revealed key new details from a source close to the Chrisley family empire. That insider explained just how much Todd is struggling with the idea of spending more than a decade in prison.

Per that source, it sounds like Todd is lamenting the fact that “his greed caused” all these legal troubles for him and wife Julie Chrisley. Of course, she’s serving a 7-year prison sentence at a federal penitentiary in Lexington, Kentucky right now. And Todd knows it’s his fault! The insider revealed:

“Twelve years is a very, very long time and it already feels like a lifetime to him. Todd is starting to feel hopeless. He is aware that his greed caused all of this.”

Oof.

That’s a long way from the self-righteous attitude after the conviction! They were still denying everything back then!

And things are apparently getting even worse. Per that insider, Todd has allegedly “let himself go” while being detained in the federal penitentiary in Florida’s panhandle. The man who used to call himself the “patriarch of perfection” on his hit USA Network show and its spinoffs apparently isn’t so perfect right now.

The source explained:

“He is not able to get skin treatments and his hair is no longer dyed blonde. He is looking worse for the wear.”

As Perezcious readers will recall, Todd and Julie both entered their respective prisons back in January of this year. So it’s only been about four months’ time so far. Todd still has 11-and-a-half years to go! It’s going to be a long ride from here…

The only glimmer of hope the Chrisley family patriarch has at this point is the (very, very slim) chance of winning an appeal. As the news outlet noted in their reporting, less than five percent of federal convictions in the United States are overturned. And we’re guessing those cases maybe weren’t as strong as the one against Todd. So the reality star probably shouldn’t count on anything happening with his case.

Even so, according to the insider, he is angling for a successful appeal that’ll somehow spring him out of prison early:

“After their conviction, Todd hired power attorney’s at Burr & Forman to take on their appeal, but it is going so slow for [Todd and Julie]. They were told from people on the inside very familiar with the process that, despite them believing they did not get a fair trial and the court errored, overturning the jury’s decision is next to impossible. They are both aware of this.”

Jeez. Doesn’t sound like that is ever going to be a viable venue for an early release. BTW, the Daily Mail also reported Todd and Julie are able to talk while simultaneously incarcerated. Sort of.

Another insider told the outlet on Thursday that the couple is not allowed to speak to each other on the phone. Things will remain that way until Julie is released from prison in seven years. But the duo can send emails to each other, even though the messages are “heavily guarded and monitored,” per the outlet.

In the interim, the famed reality TV couple has resorted to sending letters out to daughter Savannah and son Chase, who in turn relay the letters to the other parent in the other prison via a slow-motion game of telephone.

Not ideal, of course, but this is what they’ve got to do. Todd and Julie were convicted on serious charges, and now they must pay the price for their prior choices.

