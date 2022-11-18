Toddler Found Starved To Death After Father Succumbs To Fatal Heart Attack

A heartbreaking cause of death has been revealed in the case of a father and son found dead in a New York apartment.

Back in mid-February police were called to Senior Minority Apartments in Geneva after David Conde Sr. had not made contact with anyone since January 22, according to Democrat & Chronicle. When officers arrived, the door was deadbolt shut and they had to force themselves inside — but sadly what they found was not what anyone was expecting.

Lieutenant David Cirencione recalled to the outlet that the apartment was cold and the heat wasn’t on. When responders moved further into the residence, they found David’s body on the bed — and then his 2-year-old son David Conde Jr.‘s body on the floor nearby.

Just gut-wrenching…

At the time, Cirencione said there was no reason to believe foul play was involved:

“There were no signs of a struggle in the residence. We do not have any reason to believe anybody else was in the apartment when these two passed away.”

He also mentioned there were no signs of trauma and that no one could be sure what caused their deaths. The lieutenant said this was a very hard case for all involved to deal with:

“We want to do everything we can to get answers for the family so they can get closure. It was a very difficult scene for us to work, for all the first responders that had to go in there. This isn’t something we see every day. It’s not pleasant. It was a very disturbing scene.”

So awful…

But now, nine months later, the family is finally getting some closure as their causes of death have been confirmed. According to Ontario County Sheriff’s Office per NBC News, the 59-year-old suffered complications from “cardiovascular disease”. He was alone with his son when a fatal heart attack struck — and there was no one around to take care of the toddler so he eventually passed as well:

“It is believed that Mr. Conde passed away first, and the child was not able to obtain any nourishment after his father passed.”

The poor baby starved to death while his father was lying dead on the bed. It’s absolutely unimaginable. And according to David Jr.’s obituary, he was just a “beautiful baby boy with curly locks, that had a determined smile and sweet disposition” — – it’s so terrible he and his father passed in such tragic circumstances…

Our hearts are with their family and loved ones as they deal with this huge loss. May they both rest in peace.

