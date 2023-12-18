Fan Accidentally Gets Tom Brady's Family Photo In CVS Printing Mistake -- And He Reacts!

Can you imagine? This would be so surprising!

A TikToker just took to the app on Sunday to reveal her mother sent in a photo to CVS for printing and received… Tom Brady‘s family photo instead! Wait, WHAT?!

User @KatieTonges revealed her momma ordered a picture of several people rocking San Francisco 49ers gear! But after picking up the pictures from the store, she realized they’d been given a completely different photo of the former New England Patriots player posing at a football stadium in the rain with his kids Jack, 16, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. LOLz!

It’s a super cute pic of the Bradys — one he actually posted on his Instagram back in the fall. Look!

Good thing this wasn’t some kind of incriminating pic! Now that could’ve been bad. Just sayin’!!

The best part about all of this is that the quarterback has already responded to the hilarious mix-up! Sliding into the comment section, he teased:

“My mom must have been printing some photos out in San Francisco “

The fan then joked back:

“Next time you’re in town we can do a photo swap”

Hah! Now we really wanna know if the athlete’s momma ended up with the wrong pic, too! What an unexpected celeb sighting! Ch-ch-check it out HERE!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

