Tom Brady Reportedly Plans To Produce & Star In A Feature Film Following His Retirement

Tom Brady might be moving on from the NFL to become an actor?!

In case you haven’t heard, multiple reports revealed on Saturday that the 44-year-old athlete planned to retire after 22 seasons in the league. And while we haven’t heard from the man himself about the news, he reportedly already has something in the works following the end of his football career. A new report from Discussing Films claims he’s producing his first feature film, Eighty for Brady, with his production company, 199 Productions. According to the report, the feature picture follows the story of a group of friends whose goals are to go to the Super Bowl and meet Brady.

Shockingly, Brady wants to star in the movie as himself but is also looking to hire “top talent” to join the project, including Grace & Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Brady supposedly wants to begin filming in late March.

In March 2020, Deadline reported that the star teamed up with the Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo to start 199 productions. At the time of the announcement, they already had a project in the works called Unseen Football. But based on this report, it sounds like Brady will soon be dedicating a lot of time to this business during retirement! Well, that is if the reports of his retirement ended up being true…

In the wake of the news, some people have come forward to claim that the quarterback’s future within the NFL is actually still up in the air. According to the Associated Press, two sources claimed Brady told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht that he has not made up his mind at this time. As we previously reported, his father, Tom Brady Sr., even told NFL Network reporter Mike Giardi that the athlete “has not made a final decision one way or the other” just yet. Then, his agent Don Yee later told ESPN:

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

Basically, there are A LOT of questions as to whether or not he is going to move to retire right now!

But it seems like Brady may want to wait before hanging up his cleats for good! According to Fox Business, he is set to receive a handsome payout on February 4. The father of three agreed to a one-year extension with the Bucs through the 2022 season. However, if Brady leaves before the date, Spotrac reports he’ll be potentially giving up $15 million out of a $20 million signing bonus. If he remained with the team through the date, then his entire salary would be guaranteed but voided if he retires.

FWIW: $15M of Tom Brady’s $20M signing bonus from last March is set to be paid out February 4th, 2022. Seems like something a guy or gal would want to have process before making any life changing career decisions official. — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 29, 2022

We’ll have to wait and see what happens! But in the meantime, what do YOU think of his post-NFL plans? Let us know in the comments (below).

