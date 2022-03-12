Kanye West & Chaney Jones Pack On The PDA While Sitting Courtside At Lakers Games

Kanye West has gone out on yet another date with Chaney Jones, this time taking their relationship courtside.

On Friday, the pair were photographed sitting on the sidelines at the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers’ game at the Crypto.com Area in Los Angeles. The 44-year-old rap artist and Chaney appeared to be enjoying each other’s company, as a video circulating on social media captured the two talking and smiling in their seats. Take a look at the moment (below):

Kanye West and Chaney Jones at the Lakers basketball game last night ???? Video: @angellachoe pic.twitter.com/A77dOgPBzv — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) March 12, 2022

At one point, the 24-year-old model was even seen wrapping her arms around Kanye! You can ch-ch-check out the date night pictures posted by Chaney HERE.

The basketball game outing came on the same day that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who was recently declared legally single by the court, went Instagram official with her boyfriend Pete Davidson after nearly five months of dating. Despite having been seen out and about publicly since October, neither shared any photos on social media of each other – until the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum’s PDA pics.

While both Kanye and Kim have started new relationships since their split, the record producer has continued to express hope on the ‘gram to reconcile their romance. A source previously told E! News that he “isn’t dating anyone exclusively and there isn’t a label” on his dalliance with Chaney. In fact, an insider previously told the outlet that Ye “likes to have a distraction and would drop anything for Kim if he had the chance.” We highly doubt that Kim will ever come running back to him – especially given his public comments about Davidson over the past couple of months.

As you know, West has become increasingly aggressive towards the Saturday Night Live alum on the ‘gram, even threatening to “handle the situation” with him personally at one point. Most recently, the Yeezy designer has taken his obsession to two new music videos for his track Eazy, which famously includes the lines:

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

One of the music videos features a claymation version of the comedian being kidnapped and buried alive by Kanye. Another then saw an animated version of Pete being beaten up, this time by a skinned monkey. It’s been a pretty scary time for the 28-year-old actor!

And honestly, we cannot help but wonder how Chaney is taking all of Ye’s antics at this time. However, if their recent date is any indication, it looks like she is not sweating any of it!

