Travis Barker Likes Shady Comment About An ‘Awkward’ Alleged Dinner With Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, & Amelia Hamlin!

It’s no secret that there appears to be some tension between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian due to the 38-year-old feeling “hurt” over her relationship with Travis Barker. Well, things are about to get a whole lot more awkward for the exes.

On Friday, a Kardashian fan account on Instagram re-posted a tip from @deuxmoi claiming they saw Kourtney, Travis, Scott, and Amelia Hamlin having a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Of course, the comments section was flooded with thoughts and opinions about the whole alleged situation. One follower, in particular, decided to comment on the huge age difference in the group, writing:

“It’s so odd to me. Like, what does a 2001 baby have to do w these grown ass people? I know that dinner was awkward as hell.”

You know, the person is just asking the question that has been on all of our minds — including Travis. Yeah, you read that correctly. As another social media user put it:

“TRAVIS LIKED JDJDKSJBSJS”

It appears the artist may have double-tapped on the message at some point. Ch-ch-check out the alleged social media action (below):

Mind you, a like doesn’t necessarily mean the get-together took place. However, it sure gives an impression over how the Blink-182 drummer feels about Lord Disick’s relationship with the 19-year-old. And it seems like Travis is SO not here for their coupling even though Kourt seems “unbothered” by the two.

Meanwhile, Amelia doesn’t seem to care about the age gap at all as she gushed over Scott in a birthday tribute earlier this week. She wrote alongside snaps of the twosome:

“You light up my life and make my world better. i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you.”

The post also comes after momma Lisa Rinna revealed she and Harry Hamlin recently met the TV personality, saying on Watch What Happens Live:

“He was very nice. We had a very nice time. He met Harry. And there it is. It is what it is, guys, it is what it is!”

Tell us how you really feel, Rinna!

You would think these celebs would realize there are eagle-eyed fans everywhere, and they will catch you in the act. But FYI, it appears he may have removed the alleged like after it started to gain some traction on the post. Okay, Perezcious readers, what are your thoughts? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

