Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against ‘Stalker’ Claiming To Be In Love With Her!

Kim Kardashian isn’t taking any chances at the moment!

According to TMZ, a judge recently granted the 40-year-old reality star a temporary restraining order after her attorney Shawn Holley filed against a man named Charles Peter Zelenoff, who allegedly has been harassing and proclaiming his love for Kimmy Kakes for months now.

The KUWTK icon claimed within the court documents that the 32-year-old guy shared social media posts about wanting to pursue a physical relationship with her, along with other disturbing posts about trying to break into her home. Even more so, TMZ reported that Kim discovered he filmed some videos around the perimeter of the property.

WTF?!

Understandably, the businesswoman has been freighted by the fact that the man was able to find her house when she has never publicly shared her address. But what’s even worse is that the SKIMS Founder thinks the obsessed fan has grown so frustrated with the inability to access her that he may become violent. Zelenoff, who she listed as a “stalker” in the docs, reportedly has two prior battery convictions. Thankfully, the judge ordered the man to stay 100 yards away from the beauty mogul and the Hidden Hills mansion.

Wow… We would be absolutely terrified too, girl!

It’s no secret that Kim or really anyone in the family has had to deal with crazed followers in the past. Back in March, she even had to face an unidentified 24-year-old who attempted to break into her home by telling her security team he was her (soon-to-be-ex) husband. Still don’t know how he thought that would’ve been a wise choice for a ruse since her estranged partner is literally Kanye West…

But we can imagine the latest situation may have reminded her of the traumatic robbery in 2016, especially if Charles seemed like he could become violent.

Now, this all comes after the TV personality revealed in this week’s episode of KUWTK that she and her four children suffered through COVID-19. Of course, rumors started circulating that they got it while partying maskless on a private island for her birthday at the height of the pandemic. However, Kim denied the irresponsible bash was the source of their illness. She tweeted out recently:

“False. Nobody caught COVID from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and caught it from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him.”

Add on top that she denied the Travis Barker hook-up speculation, it certainly has not been a good week for Kim. In all seriousness, though, we hope everything turns out alright with no more creepy incidents from the guy going forward.

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]